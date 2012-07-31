TEXT-S&P affirms United Bulgarian Bank 'B-/C' ratings;outlook neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 31 -

Overview

-- Our near-term concerns regarding United Bulgarian Bank AD (UBB)’s funding profile and asset quality have reduced.

-- Therefore, we are affirming our ‘B-/C’ ratings on UBB and removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects UBB’s ongoing asset quality deterioration, as well as uncertainty as to how the Greek financial crisis could affect UBB.

Rating Action

On July 31, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘B-/C’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on United Bulgarian Bank AD (UBB) and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they had been placed on Dec. 3, 2010. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

The rating action reflects our reduced near-term concerns on UBB’s funding profile and asset quality deterioration. UBB’s reliance on funding from its parent, National Bank of Greece (NBG, CCC/Negative/C), has been reducing over the past months, making it less vulnerable to any further adverse developments in Greece. That said, NBG’s ownership of UBB still gives rise to potential contagion risk. In our view, the risk that UBB’s asset quality will continue to deteriorate significantly is less immediate, but still material. We still consider UBB’s asset quality to be weaker than that of domestic peers because it expanded its lending in the small and midsize enterprise (SME) and retail sectors before the 2008 financial crisis.