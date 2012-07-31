TEXT-S&P summary: Catalana Occidente Group

We consider the core operating entities of GCO to be Spain-based Seguros Catalana Occidente S.A. de Seguros y Reaseguros (Seguros Catalana Occidente), Bilbao, Compania Anonima de Seguros y Reaseguros S.A. (Seguros Bilbao), Netherlands-based credit insurer Atradius Credit Insurance N.V. (Atradius), Ireland-based Atradius Reinsurance Ltd., U.S.-based Atradius Trade Credit Insurance Inc., and Spain-based credit insurer Compania Espanola de Seguros y Reaseguros de Credito y Caucion S.A. (CyC) (all rated A-/Negative).

GCO’s operating performance is strong over the cycle and is a strength for the rating. The 11% five-year average return on equity (ROE) reflects the company’s strong earnings track record, when taking into account the heavy losses made by the trade credit business in 2008 and 2009. It also reflects the high margins and exposure to volatility and cyclicality in this line of business. Over the ratings cycle, we believe that these factors have been counterbalanced by the weight of the strong and stable noncredit insurance (“traditional”) business in Spain. However, an expected weakening in the results of GCO’s credit business from the abnormally high levels of 2011 has caused net income at Q2 2012 to fall by 14.5% against the corresponding quarter of 2011. Consequently, our base-case earnings expectation for 2012 is for net income to fall to somewhere in excess of EUR180 million, with a combined ratio below 95%.

GCO’s strong competitive position is based on its leading position in the international trade credit insurance sector and its top 10 ranking in its Spanish domestic market. GCO’s competitive environment is currently dominated by the weakened economic situation in Spain, which is constraining premium growth in both the credit and traditional businesses. This caused GCO to grow by just over 3% in 2011 to reach gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR3.07 billion. With Q2 2012 revenues leveling out, our base-case scenario envisages zero or even slightly negative growth in 2012. We believe the acquisition of Spain-based insurer Seguros Groupama, Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A.U. (Seguros Groupama; not rated) by GCO and its parent INOC S.A. has the potential to strengthen GCO’s longer-term competitive position in Spain.

We regard GCO’s capitalization as good and base our assessment on its strong, albeit weakened, capital adequacy, conservative reserving, and comprehensive reinsurance program. Our view also reflects GCO’s risk-adjusted approach to managing its capital base. An offsetting factor is our belief that GCO’s forthcoming acquisition of 49% of Seguros Groupama will constrain capitalization over the next two years. Furthermore, we regard quality of capital as only good, with more than half of capital in a soft form.

We regard GCO’s investments as good, underpinned by a conservative strategy, and low market risk as well as strong asset-liability management (ALM) practices. However, credit risk has increased following negative rating actions on its holdings of Spanish sovereign debt. Excluding Spain, GCO has limited exposure to lower-rated European sovereign debt.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the Kingdom of Spain (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Under our criteria we allow a one-notch differential between the ratings on the core operating entities of GCO and the ratings on the Spanish sovereign (see “Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions,” published June 14, 2011). Consequently, a negative rating action on the Kingdom of Spain would provoke a negative action on the rated entities of GCO. The outlook also reflects our view that capitalization may not be restored to strong levels over the next two years, the execution risks associated with the Seguros Groupama transaction, and the associated potential for weaker operating performance with assimilating it into the GCO group. We could lower the ratings if:

-- We lower the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Spain;

-- The adverse economic environment or the assimilation of Seguros Groupama impairs GCO’s profitability more than we currently expect; or

-- The group’s capital adequacy falls to levels that we no longer consider supportive of the rating.

Based on current information, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely. However, if the transaction does not go ahead as planned, we could revise the outlook back to stable.