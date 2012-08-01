FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Grifols S.A.
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Grifols S.A.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Grifols S.A. ------------------------------------------- 01-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Spain

Primary SIC: Health and allied

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 398438

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Aug-2012 BB/-- BB/--

20-Jun-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

20-Jul-2010 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1.964 bil fltg rate (dollar

equivalent)Borrower: Grifols S.A. term loan B

bank ln due 06/01/2017 BB+ 01-Aug-2012

US$1.5 bil Borrower: Grifols S.A. term loan A

(current amount USD890 mil (dollar

equivalent)) bank ln due 06/01/2016 BB+ 01-Aug-2012

US$300 mil revolving credit fac (current amount

USD204 mil (dollar equivalent)) bank ln BB+ 01-Aug-2012

US$1.1 bil 8.25% Grifols S.A. bnds due

02/01/2018 B+ 01-Aug-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
