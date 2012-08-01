TEXT-S&P puts J. Safra Holding AG 'BBB+/A-2' rtgs on watch positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 -

Overview

-- The Safra family finalized its acquisition of Bank Sarasin & Co Ltd., which will be consolidated under J. Safra Holding AG, the parent of the Safra group of private banks (J. Safra) in July 2012.

-- We think the possible benefits of the deal could at least or more than offset the potential pressure on banks in Switzerland due to ongoing extraordinary increases in domestic house prices.

-- We are placing our ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term ratings on J. Safra Holding AG and our ‘A-/A-2’ long-and short-term ratings on subsidiary Banque Safra - Luxembourg on CreditWatch positive.

-- The CreditWatch placements reflect our view that the enlarged J. Safra will likely benefit from the advantages of larger size and scale and a complementary international footprint, and be able, in particular, to compete in tax-compliant assets.

Rating Action

On Aug. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services placed its ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Switzerland-based J. Safra Holding AG, the parent company of the Safra group of private banks (J. Safra), and the ‘A-/A-2’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on its subsidiary Banque Safra - Luxembourg on CreditWatch with positive implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch placements reflect our positive view of the Safra family’s recent announcement that it finalized the purchase of a majority shareholding in Switzerland-based Bank Sarasin & Co Ltd. (Bank Sarasin, not rated) in July 2012. Bank Sarasin will be consolidated under J. Safra Holding AG.

The Safra family has announced it acquired a 50.15% stake and 71.01% in voting rights in Bank Sarasin for a cash payment in excess of Swiss franc (CHF) 1 billion. Bank Sarasin will then be consolidated under J. Safra Holding AG. Under Swiss law, following the closing of the transaction, J. Safra must make a mandatory public offering to minority shareholders. J. Safra’s final stake could then increase to between 50.15% and 100%. It’s our understanding that the results of the offering and its potential impact on capital will be fully compensated by the Safra family through a capital injection.

Based on currently available public information, we believe that Bank Sarasin’s business franchise, in particular in tax-compliant assets, makes it an appealing partner for J. Safra in order to strengthen their franchises with few little overlap in the overall international footprint. The enlarged J. Safra will have CHF130 billion in assets under management (AuM) and broader international diversification. It will also benefit from additional distribution channels for its products and access to new growth markets, especially in Asia and the Middle East.

The enlarged J. Safra will have about CHF12.3 billion in loans to customers and CHF2.6 billion in equity as of June 2012 according to the group. The pro forma Tier 1 capital ratio should be above regulatory standards, at over 14%.

Bank Sarasin is a specialized onshore wealth manager, catering to institutional and private clients, and has investment banking operations that are marginal compared with both domestic and international peers’. With CHF19.4 billion (about EUR16.1 billion) in total assets and CHF96.4 billion in AuM as of Dec. 31, 2011, Bank Sarasin is a midsize player in the Swiss banking market. The bank has a sound and seasoned private banking franchise, in our opinion, with wide geographic diversification of income sources. Bank Sarasin’s Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 15.6% on Dec. 31, 2011, which is above the minimum regulatory requirement of 8% and in line with J. Safra Holding’s AG’s standards.

CreditWatch

We expect to update the market about the CreditWatch placement and our view of the business and financial profile of the enlarged J. Safra within the next 90 days, pending the results of the public offering to minority shareholders and the availability of pro forma financial information. To update or resolve the CreditWatch, we will estimate, in particular, our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio for the enlarged J. Safra and monitor the progress and size of the Safra family’s announced capital injection. We will also assess the systemic importance of the enlarged J. Safra in Switzerland, which we view as “supportive” to its banking industry.

We would consider a positive rating action if we saw noticeable strengthening in J. Safra’s risk position through an enlarged customer base, a more diversified securities portfolio, significant tax-compliant assets, and the unlocking of synergies with Bank Sarasin.