TEXT-Fitch: Range bound rating activity for U.S. corporate bond market in 2Q'12
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: Range bound rating activity for U.S. corporate bond market in 2Q'12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 01 - Upgrades affected 2% of U.S. corporate bond market volume in the second quarter, topping the quarter’s downgrade rate of 1.3%, according to a new report from Fitch Ratings. Ford Motor Credit’s return to investment grade contributed to the positive rating drift. Excluding Ford, the pace of upgrades and downgrades in the second quarter was nearly even at a modest 1.3% each.

There was little change in the pattern of recent rating activity for high-grade financials in the second quarter as limited upgrades (0.5%) continued to be surpassed by downgrades (2.6%).

However, investment grade industrials saw the opposite trend with few downgrades (0.1%) and stronger upgrades (1.4%). Ford’s rising star status contributed to a high-yield par upgrade rate of 5.2%, above the sector’s 2.3% downgrade rate.

New issuance tumbled 25% in the second quarter to

$176 billion from a robust $235.6 billion in the first quarter. However, industrial investment grade volume remained steady quarter over quarter at $94 billion. In addition, the par weighted average coupon of investment grade industrial bonds sold in the second quarter fell to 3.4% from 3.5%. On lower speculative-grade volume, the average high yield coupon was 8.1% versus 7.6% in the first quarter.

At the end of June, the U.S. corporate bond market stood at

$4.1 trillion in size (78% investment grade / 22% speculative grade, and 69% industrial / 31% financial. A moderate 3.3% of market volume ($136.9 billion) was scheduled to mature by year end, with an additional $318.1 billion coming due in 2013.

For additional details please see the full report, ‘Fitch U.S. Corporate Bond Market: Second-Quarter 2012 Rating and Issuance Activity’ available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.

