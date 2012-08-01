FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:Global CDS spreads remain unchanged; European sovereigns & Asia in spotlight
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch:Global CDS spreads remain unchanged; European sovereigns & Asia in spotlight

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 - Global CDS spreads were largely unchanged last week, moving just 0.1% wider, on average, according to Fitch Solutions’ Risk and Performance Monitor.

CDS spreads on European sovereigns moved 2% tighter last week and a further 3% on Monday. Compared to June month-end, credit protection on European sovereigns is pricing, on average, 13% tighter with Germany, Finland and Austria experiencing the most improvement. Since January 2012, CDS on European sovereigns are 24% tighter with Spain the biggest outlier, 41% wider.

Continuing the trend observed over the past few weeks, equity markets signaled most concern for Asian corporates with the five-year PD Index for the region up another 9%.

Fitch Solutions’ Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions’ Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features.

The ‘Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor’ is available by clicking on the below link.

Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at 'twitter.com/fitchsolutions'

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
