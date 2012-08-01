TEXT-S&P summary: Inmarsat Holdings Ltd.

The “satisfactory” business risk profile reflects Inmarsat’s leadership in the global MSS industry, which is based on its market-leading positions in the maritime (voice and data) and land (data) sectors. These positions are underpinned by the group’s strong in-orbit and ground infrastructure, which constitute a high barrier to entry for competition. Additional support for our assessment includes the positive benefits of vertical integration, and the relative resilience of the group’s operating results even through periods of economic crisis despite pressures on key customer segments. These positive factors are partly offset by the inherent revenue volatility linked to the nature of the satellite mobile services provided and generally much shorter contracts than in the fixed satellite services (FSS) industry. An additional constraint includes the high operational risk associated with the launch and operation of geostationary satellites.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that Inmarsat is likely to report relatively flat consolidated revenue growth in 2012--excluding revenues stemming from the LightSquared agreement--broadly reflecting the expected trend in the group’s core MSS division and the historically high correlation between the group’s MSS and distribution businesses, although the latter should benefit from the full consolidation effect of ShipEquip in 2012. We believe that MSS is likely to again post relatively flat revenue growth given the group’s reliance on data traffic increases on existing and new services, which may be delayed or subdued in a still challenging global economic environment. In 2013 we currently anticipate that reported consolidated revenue will improve relative to 2012, albeit by very low-single digits, as traffic related to the group’s new products continues to build.

We exclude revenues coming from the LightSquared agreements in our adjusted numbers and financial ratio calculations because we believe these revenues are not part of Inmarsat’s core business and we view the continuation of this income stream as highly uncertain in the short to medium term, given the high financial, technological and operating risks associated with LightSquared’s business plan. Inmarsat was receiving payments from LightSquared in exchange for the rebanding and leasing of the L-band spectrum covering North America. However, the agreement was mutually suspended for two years in April 2012 and therefore is not expected to generate any further payments at this time. LightSquared intends to use this spectrum to offer wireless broadband services in the region through a mix of terrestrial and satellite networks. In addition, while we recognize the benefits of financial flexibility provided by payments already received, the group is also incurring costs relating to the LightSquared agreement, and we believe Inmarsat is likely to return most of the net cash generated by the agreement to shareholders. In particular, we believe the current $250 million share buy-back program could be interpreted in such a way.

Inmarsat recorded positive revenue and cash contributions of about $204 million and $308 million, respectively, in respect of the LightSquared agreements in 2011. Excluding the positive impact of LightSquared on reported EBITDA, we believe the group’s EBITDA margin may narrow somewhat in 2012 under our base-case scenario highlighted above.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Under our base-case assessment, we anticipate that the group’s adjusted credit metrics, excluding LightSquared income, will deteriorate over the next two years as a result of a material step-up in investments linked to new satellite launches. Specifically, we anticipate that adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA will rise to a level above 3.0x by the end of 2012, with no improvement anticipated until 2014 at the earliest. Similarly, we expect adjusted FFO to gross debt to weaken to a level approaching 20% over the near term.

At Dec. 31, 2011, adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA rose to 2.6x from 2.4x in the prior year as the group’s gross debt level rose as a result of the first year of the elevated capital investment cycle.

Liquidity

We assess Inmarsat’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. This reflects our view that the group’s sources of liquidity will cover its uses by more than 1.2x for the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2012.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate that Inmarsat’s liquidity sources over the subsequent 12 months will be about $1.8 billion. These include:

-- Cash and liquid investments of $183.5 million;

-- Our forecast of FFO of about $625 million (excluding expected value of LightSquared payments under phase 1 and 2 of its cooperation agreement with Inmarsat); and

-- A fully available and committed $750 million senior credit facility due June 2016 (although we have not included the additional and fully available $150 million accordion facility due 2016 in our calculations given its uncommitted nature) and about $259 million in undrawn availability under the $700 million Export-Import Bank of the United States facility due 2023, which may be drawn down until May 2014 to fund the group’s Ka-band satellite investments. The credit facilities are subject to financial covenants, under which we anticipate that Inmarsat will maintain adequate headroom.

We estimate Inmarsat’s liquidity needs over the same period to be about $1.5 billion, including:

-- Forecast capital expenditures (capex) of up to $650 million;

-- Forecast working capital outflows of about $50 million;

-- Financial liabilities of about $440 million, including an assumption of a full redemption of the group’s convertible bond; and

-- Expected shareholder distributions of about $340 million, including $150 million in share repurchases.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on Inmarsat Investments Ltd.’s $750 million revolving credit facility (RCF) is ‘BBB’ The recovery rating on this senior secured facility is ‘1’, indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default.

The $850 million senior unsecured notes issued by parent company Inmarsat PLC’s indirect subsidiary Inmarsat Finance PLC are rated ‘BB+', in line with the corporate credit rating on Inmarsat. The recovery rating on this debt is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. Our analysis assumes that Inmarsat would most likely default from an inability to refinance its senior secured credit facility in 2016 as a result of excessive leverage and a significant deterioration in market conditions. Under this scenario, we assume a decline in demand for the group’s existing services and a limited take-up of new services, thereby increasing price pressure and eroding revenues. These conditions could be compounded by potential satellite failures.

We value Inmarsat on a going-concern basis, given the nature of the assets and high barriers to entry in the satellite communications industry. However, we believe that recovery values are likely to be intrinsically linked to the value of the satellites. We have therefore used a discrete-asset valuation to estimate the value available to creditors.

We value Inmarsat’s assets at about $1.9 billion at our hypothetical point of default in 2016, allowing for a haircut to asset values. Our valuation takes into account the group’s current asset base, its $370 million investment in the new AlphaSat satellite to be launched in 2013, and the $1.2 billion investment program for the construction and launch of the three Ka-band satellites in 2013-2014. While we do not assign a specific value to the spectrum licensed to Inmarsat, we believe that it could be sold in the event of a default, particularly in the U.S., and support current recovery prospects for debtholders. That said, in our opinion recovery prospects for the unsecured noteholders remain very sensitive to increases in the amount of pari passu or priority debt, which could result in us lowering our issue and recovery ratings on the senior unsecured notes.

From our valuation of $1.9 billion, we deduct priority liabilities of about $120 million, primarily comprising enforcement costs and 50% of pension liabilities. We then deduct about $1.43 billion of senior secured debt outstanding at default, which includes six months of prepetition interest and assumes a fully drawn RCF at default. However, we do not assume that the $150 million uncommitted accordion facility is utilized. This leaves about $350 million for the senior unsecured noteholders from our estimate of about $880 million outstanding at default (including six months’ prepetition interest).

Outlook

The negative outlook mainly reflects our view that Inmarsat will, owing to a material hike in planned investments and shareholder returns, post significant negative discretionary cash flow in 2012 and 2013. Combined with our view that meaningful core MSS growth may take some time to be restored, such sizable funding requirements, although fully funded in our opinion, could result in credit metrics no longer being commensurate with the current ratings over the next 18 months. We view ratios of adjusted gross debt to EBITDA of under 3.5x and adjusted FFO to gross debt of over 20% as commensurate with the current ‘BB+’ rating.

The outlook also incorporates our assumption that the group’s liquidity should remain adequate in the event of a full or partial exercise of the put option on its convertible bond, and that no further payments from LightSquared will be received following the recently announced suspension of the common agreement.

We could downgrade Inmarsat if we were to foresee the group generating significantly negative free operating cash flow over a prolonged period, which, combined with shareholder returns, would result in credit metrics below our expectations for the current ratings. Similarly, we could also lower the ratings if the group’s liquidity was to significantly weaken over the period.

The ratings could stabilize if we believed that the group’s free operating cash flow generation were likely to significantly improve, after bottoming-out in 2012, and if the group were to sustain credit ratios that we consider commensurate with the current ratings over the next couple of years.

