TEXT-S&P ratings - Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 01 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC -------------- 01-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Oman

Primary SIC: Combination

utilities, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-May-2008 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================

