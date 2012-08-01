TEXT-S&P ratings - Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 01 -
Ratings -- Oman Power and Water Procurement Co. SAOC -------------- 01-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Oman
Primary SIC: Combination
utilities, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-May-2008 A/-- A/--
