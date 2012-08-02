TEXT-S&P ratings - La Mondiale

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 -

Ratings -- La Mondiale -------------------------------------------- 02-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: France

Local currency BBB+/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Aug-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

09-Jul-2009 A-/-- --/--

29-Oct-2008 A/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Negative 02-Aug-2012

EUR400 mil var rate callable jr sub perp nts BBB- 02-Aug-2012

EUR200 mil var rate (proposed) fxd to fltg rate

callable deeply jr sub perp nts BBB- 02-Aug-2012