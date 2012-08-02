TEXT-S&P ratings - La Mondiale

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- La Mondiale -------------------------------------------- 02-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: France
Local currency BBB+/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Aug-2012 BBB+/-- --/--
09-Jul-2009 A-/-- --/--
29-Oct-2008 A/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Negative 02-Aug-2012
EUR400 mil var rate callable jr sub perp nts BBB- 02-Aug-2012
EUR200 mil var rate (proposed) fxd to fltg rate
callable deeply jr sub perp nts BBB- 02-Aug-2012