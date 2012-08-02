FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P lowers French Insurer La Mondiale ratings;outlook neg
August 2, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers French Insurer La Mondiale ratings;outlook neg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 -

Overview

-- The adverse financial environment continues to hamper La Mondiale’s ongoing efforts over the past two years to materially strengthen its financial profile.

-- We consider risk-adjusted capital adequacy and operating performance to be relative weaknesses to the ratings.

-- We are consequently lowering the long-term ratings on France-based mutual insurer La Mondiale to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects the difficult economic and financial environment, which could further constrain La Mondiale’s financial profile in the next one to two years.

Rating Action

On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its insurer financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on French mutual insurer La Mondiale to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'. The outlook is negative.

At the same time, we lowered the ratings on La Mondiale’s hybrid debt issues to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BBB’; these ratings remain two notches below La Mondiale’s counterparty credit rating.

