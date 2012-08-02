TEXT-Fitch affirms Indonesia's Avrist Assurance at IFS 'AA-(idn)';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Avrist Assurance’s (Avrist) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating at ‘AA-(idn)’ with Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects Avrist’s consistently healthy financial performance, conservative investment mix as well as sound capitalisation relative to its business profile. The rating also factors in the insurer’s modest share in the competitive Indonesian market. In addition, it considers Avrist’s challenge to manage premium sustainability given its concentration on unit-linked products which are volatile and sensitive to investor sentiment. The rating further considers the limited corporate governance, market transparency and public disclosure in Indonesia compared with other regional developed markets.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that Avrist is likely to keep a stable credit profile, underpinned by its sound capitalisation and prudent management.

Avrist has more than 30 years of experience of writing primary life insurance in Indonesia. Based on total assets, the company was ranked the eighth-largest among more than 40 domestic insurers in 2011. Net income for 2011 rose 27% to IDR245.9bn.

Avrist’s regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) ratio at end-2011 was above 600%, significantly higher than the regulatory minimum capital of 120%. Capital quality is strong, comprising entirely equity capital and retained earnings with no debt issuance. Fitch expects capitalisation to remain commensurate with its business growth and profile.

Positive rating triggers include a sustained improvement in its business franchise and market recognition, on a standalone basis and relative to its domestic peers. Premium sustainability, successful diversification into traditional life protection products, and improved operating performance with a pre-tax return on assets of consistently above 3.5x may also result in upward pressure on the rating.

Conversely, Avrist’s rating may face downward pressure from a material weakening of its capital level in relation to its business profile, for instance with a regulatory capital ratio falling below 300%. Deterioration in business performance, with a persistency ratio for first-year premiums below 80% for a prolonged period, is also a negative rating trigger.