TEXT-Fitch afrms Asuransi Sinar Mas at IFS 'AA+(idn)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Asuransi Sinar Mas’s (ASM) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating at ‘AA+(idn)‘with Stable Outlook.

The rating reflects ASM’s market leadership in Indonesia, its consistently healthy financial performance, strong capital buffer relative to its business profile and prudent reinsurance management.

The rating also reflects the highly competitive and fragmented insurance market in Indonesia, where price-cutting is prevalent. In addition, the rating considers the limited corporate governance, market transparency and public disclosure in Indonesia compared with other regional developed markets.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that ASM will maintain its sound financial fundamentals, driven by sustainable premium growth and by the company’s focus on bottom-line profitability as opposed to purely top-line growth.

ASM, which writes non-life primary insurance in Indonesia, has maintained its market leadership for the past four consecutive years. Its underwriting margin remains strong with a combined ratio below 100% over FY07-FY11. Fitch believes the company’s growth momentum will remain strong in the near-term, supported by robust economic conditions and increasing affluence in Indonesia. At end-May 2012, its regulatory risk-based capital ratio (RBC) was above 300%, in excess of the 120% regulatory minimum.

The company’s investments, while generally liquid, could face an increase in risks if ASM decides to aggressively raise common share investments relative to its total equity position. Additionally, Indonesia - ASM’s core market - is prone to natural catastrophes such as earthquakes, forest fires and floods. This risk is, however, mitigated by the company’s prudent reinsurance support.

Positive rating triggers are sustainable improvement in ASM’s operating performance and capitalisation on a standalone basis and relative to its rated peers, with a regulatory capital ratio consistently above 350%. Conversely, ASM’s rating may face downward pressure from significant weakening of its capital in relation to its business profile, or from deterioration in operating performance with a combined ratio above 100%. Net premiums written-to-equity rising above 2x (2011: 1.2x) for a prolonged period is also a negative rating trigger.