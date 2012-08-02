TEXT-Fitch updates APAC consumer ABS rating criteria

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings has updated its APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria. This replaces the report of the same title dated 10 August 2011.

The main changes include applicable criteria guidelines to provide clarity as to when Fitch may apply its ABS criteria, over its small and medium corporate entities (SME) criteria, to securitised transactions with SME portfolios. Under the guidelines, ABS criteria may be applied to SME portfolios to the extent that the characteristics of the portfolio and other considerations are deemed compatible with the analytical approach of the consumer ABS criteria.

Fitch also explains in the updated criteria its through-the-cycle rating approach to APAC consumer ABS transactions with forward-looking base case default and recovery rate assumptions.

Fitch emphasises these changes do not affect the fundamentals of its analysis of APAC consumer transactions and Fitch therefore expects the updated criteria to have no rating impact on existing ABS transactions.

The criteria report addresses key rating drivers including obligor default risk, excess spread rate, structural and legal risks and servicer/operational risks analysis.

The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: APAC Consumer ABS Rating Criteria

here