TEXT-S&P ratings - Campofrio Food Group S.A.
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Campofrio Food Group S.A.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Campofrio Food Group S.A. ------------------------------ 02-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Spain

Mult. CUSIP6: 13463P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Nov-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

06-Nov-2009 B+/-- B+/--

20-Oct-2009 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR500 mil 8.25% bnds due 10/31/2016 BB- 12-Nov-2010

