TEXT-S&P ratings - Campofrio Food Group S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 02 -
Ratings -- Campofrio Food Group S.A. ------------------------------ 02-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Spain
Mult. CUSIP6: 13463P
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Nov-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
06-Nov-2009 B+/-- B+/--
20-Oct-2009 B/-- B/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR500 mil 8.25% bnds due 10/31/2016 BB- 12-Nov-2010