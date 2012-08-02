TEXT-S&P ratings - Campofrio Food Group S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Ratings -- Campofrio Food Group S.A. ------------------------------ 02-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Spain

Mult. CUSIP6: 13463P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Nov-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

06-Nov-2009 B+/-- B+/--

20-Oct-2009 B/-- B/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR500 mil 8.25% bnds due 10/31/2016 BB- 12-Nov-2010