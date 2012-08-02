FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Czech City of Ostrava to 'A+';outlook stable
August 2, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Czech City of Ostrava to 'A+';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 -

Overview

-- We anticipate that Ostrava will continue to post a solid budgetary performance in 2012-2014.

-- We now expect that the forthcoming reform of the Czech tax-distribution equalization system will have a much more limited effect on the city’s finances than we believed a year ago.

-- We are therefore raising the long-term issuer credit rating on Ostrava to ‘A+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Ostrava will be able to limit its debt growth in the period 2012-2014.

Rating Action

On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on the Czech city of Ostrava to ‘A+’ from ‘A’. At the same time, we affirmed the short-term rating at ‘A-1’. The outlook is now stable.

