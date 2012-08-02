TEXT-S&P ratings - Ostrava (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Ostrava (City of) -------------------------------------- 02-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Czech Republic

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Aug-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

20-Sep-2010 A/A-1 A/A-1

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR100 mil 4.50% bnds due 07/28/2014 A+ 02-Aug-2012