TEXT-Fitch:Recent deals confirm linkage of Inter RAO & RusHydro with Russian federation

Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings says that the announced disposal by JSC Inter RAO UES (Inter RAO, ‘BB+'/Stable) of its 40% stake in JSC Irkutskenergo to fully state-owned JSC Rosneftegas (Rosneftegas) is a sign of the continuing strong linkage between Inter RAO and the Russian Federation (‘BBB’/Stable), its indirect majority shareholder.

The value of the transaction announced on 31 July 2012 is undisclosed; the current market value for a 40% stake in Irkutskenergo is around RUB30bn. Inter RAO expects to use the proceeds to finance its extensive capex programme in 2012-2015. In turn, Rosneftegas will likely contribute Irkutskenergo’s shares plus cash into the capital of JSC RusHydro (‘BB+'/Stable) in exchange for a large stake in the company. RusHydro could then use the cash proceeds to pay for its capex needs over the coming years and exchange the Irkutskenergo’s shares for a stake in its parent, privately-held JSC EuroSibEnergo.

Fitch therefore considers the announced transactions as an indication of the continued state involvement with the Russian power sector and a certain degree of willingness of the government to step in and provide tangible support to state-owned power utilities when needed, provided that the above transactions are executed largely on market terms. While the impact of these transactions on Inter RAO’s and RusHydro’s ratings is likely to be neutral as the state support is already incorporated into their ratings, Fitch believes that their potential contribution to the companies’ financial profile may be more visible in light of intensive capex programmes of the two power utilities.

Hence Fitch continues to assess both Inter RAO and RusHydro’s creditworthiness at two notches below that of the Russian Federation, their controlling shareholder, due to their strategic importance to the Russian economy, majority state ownership and large in-kind and cash equity contributions over the past few years.

Over the past few months, Russian officials have reiterated the principal position of Rosneftegas in the state involvement with the Russian power sector. As the parent company of OJSC OC Rosneft (‘BBB’/Stable, 75.16% stake) and the owner of a 10.7% stake in OAO Gazprom (‘BBB’/Stable), Rosneftegas has accumulated large cash balances through received dividends that it may use to provide liquidity to state-owned power companies.

Fitch has previously noted that direct equity injections from the state are less likely in the future (see full rating report on RusHydro dated 23 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The agency believes that the Russian government will utilise other sources of funding such as state-owned bank financing or participation of state-owned corporations, such as Rosneftegas, in the capital of Inter RAO and RusHydro to assist them with financing.

Fitch also expects that despite the earlier announced privatisation plans, the Russian state will remain a majority shareholder in both Inter RAO and RusHydro until at least 2015.