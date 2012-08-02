FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: SIAT - Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: SIAT - Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- SIAT - Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e ------- 02-Aug-2012

Riassicurazioni pA

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Italy

Local currency B/Watch Dev/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Dec-2011 B/-- --/--

15-Nov-2011 BB+/-- --/--

09-Mar-2011 BBB-/-- --/--

20-Jun-2008 BBB/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Italian marine insurer SIAT - Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni pA (SIAT) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ opinion of the company’s marginal competitive position, high dependence on reinsurance, and weak financial flexibility. These negatives are partly offset by our view of SIAT’s cautious investment strategy and good capitalization.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
