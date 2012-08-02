FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Austrian Utility EVN to 'BBB+';otlk stable
August 2, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Austrian Utility EVN to 'BBB+';otlk stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 - Overview

-- Austrian regional utility EVN AG’s key credit ratios are below our expectations and we anticipate no substantial improvement in the short to medium term.

-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit ratings on EVN to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our opinion that EVN should be able to achieve and maintain cash flow credit metrics commensurate with the ratings over the medium term.

Rating Action

On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit ratings on Austrian regional utility EVN AG to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The downgrade reflects the company’s financial performance, which is below our expectations, and high leverage resulting in continuously weak credit protection ratios. EVN’s financial risk profile remains weaker, and its leverage higher, than that of its peer Austrian regional utilities. This is mainly a result of permanently high investment levels.

The ratings on EVN incorporate our view of the company’s strength in regional electricity and gas distribution, its strong position as the leading utility in the prosperous State of Lower Austria (unsolicited ratings AA+/Negative/A-1+), and its high share of domestic regulated income, mainly from power and gas network operations, which we understand to be constantly above 35% of EVN’s group EBITDA.

