TEXT-S&PBulletin: Chandra Asri rating unaffected by weak results
#Basic Materials
August 2, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&PBulletin: Chandra Asri rating unaffected by weak results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its rating on PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk. (CAP: B+/Stable/--) is not affected by the company’s weak half-year results. CAP’s EBITDA margin of about 0.7% for the half year ended June 30, 2012, fell short of our estimate of 3%-4%. We believe the company’s EBITDA margin could improve in the second half of 2012, but remain subdued because of still-high feedstock costs and weak product prices, particularly of polyethylene. We anticipate that CAP’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio could temporarily increase to 4.5x-5x, which is weaker than our expectation of 3.5x.

We still view CAP’s liquidity as “adequate,” as our criteria define the term. The company can fund its capital spending for 2012 from internal sources, following a full drawdown of a US$150 million term loan. As of June 30, 2012, CAP has a cash balance of US$113.7 million and no short-term debt maturities. The company’s capital expenditure for the rest of the year is about US$60 million.

