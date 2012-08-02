FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch:No rating impact on Lifestyle from TST store lease termination
August 2, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings says that Lifestyle International Holdings Limited’s (Lifestyle) ‘BBB-’ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating with Stable Outlook are not affected by the early termination of the Tsimshatsui (TST) Sogo Store lease. This is because the store does not contribute meaningfully to the group.

On 31 July 2012, Lifestyle announced that the lease on the TST store will be terminated by the landlord, HK Island (which is an associate of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited) in two stages on or before 1 December 2012 and on 15 February 2014, earlier than the scheduled maturity of 30 September 2020. This, however, will not materially impact Lifestyle since the store accounted for only 8.8% and 4.8% respectively of the group’s turnover and net profit in 2011.

Fitch is of the view that Lifestyle will be able to make up for the drop in sales and diversification through its planned growth in China.

