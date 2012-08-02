TEXT-S&P ratings - Nobina AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 02 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Nobina AB ---------------------------------------------- 02-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: SD/--/-- Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Aug-2012 SD/-- SD/--

02-Jul-2012 CC/-- CC/--

23-Apr-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

13-Dec-2011 B-/-- B-/--

24-Dec-2009 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================