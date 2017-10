TEXT-Fitch cuts integrated utilities exposed to Spain; maintains RWN

The rating actions are as follows:

Iberdrola, S.A.

Long-term IDR downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Short- term IDR at ‘F2’, maintained on RWN

Senior unsecured downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

National Long-term rating at ‘AAA (mex)', maintained on RWN

Iberdrola International BV

Senior unsecured rating downgraded to ‘BBB+', maintained on RWN

Commercial Paper rating at ‘F2’ maintained on RWN

Iberdrola Finanzas, S.A.U.

Senior unsecured downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

National Long-term rating at ‘AAA (mex)', maintained on RWN

Iberdrola Finance Ireland Limited

Senior unsecured downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Scottish Power Limited (SPL)

Long-term IDR downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Short- term IDR at ‘F2’, maintained on RWN

Senior unsecured downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

SPL’s ratings are equalised with the ratings of its Spanish parent Iberdrola, S.A.

Scottish Power UK (SPUK)

Long-term IDR downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Short- term IDR at ‘F2’, maintained on RWN

Senior unsecured downgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’, maintained on RWN

SPUK’s IDRs are capped by the ratings of Iberdrola, S.A.

Gas Natural SDG, S.A.

Long-term IDR downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Short- term IDR at ‘F2’, maintained on RWN

Gas Natural Finance BV

Senior unsecured downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Euro commercial Paper programme at ‘F2’, maintained on RWN

Gas Natural Capital Markets

Senior unsecured downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Union Fenosa Finance BV

Commercial Paper at ‘F2’ maintained on RWN

Union Fenosa Financial Services USA LLC

Subordinated debt downgraded to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-', maintained on RWN

Union Fenosa Preferentes, S.A.

Subordinated debt downgraded to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+', maintained on RWN

Enel, S.p.A.

Long-term IDR downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Short-term IDR of ‘F2’ placed on RWN

Senior unsecured rating downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Enel Finance International NV

Senior unsecured rating downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Short term IDR of ‘F2’ placed on RWN

Enel Investment Holding BV

Senior unsecured rating downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Endesa, S.A.

Long-term IDR downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Short-term IDR of ‘F2’ placed on RWN

Senior unsecured rating downgraded to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-', maintained on RWN

Preferred Stock downgraded to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-', maintained on RWN

Endesa’s ratings are equalised with the ratings of its Italian parent Enel S.p.A.

International Endesa BV

Commercial paper rating affirmed at ‘F2’