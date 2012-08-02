TEXT-Fitch rates 9 Currency Swap Obligations

Aug 02 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to the following currency swap obligations attached to the respective tranches of these transactions:

Money Partners Securities 2 Plc ,Tranche M1b (XS0236413489), rated ‘AA-sf’; Outlook Stable

Money Partners Securities 3 Plc , Tranche M2b (XS0254131484), rated ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable

Money Partners Securities 3 Plc, Tranche B1b (XS0254132458), rated ‘BBsf’; Outlook Stable

Money Partners Securities 4 Plc , Tranche M2b (XS0274974111), rated ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Negative

Money Partners Securities 4 Plc, Tranche B1b (XS0274979185), rated ‘BBsf’; Outlook Negative

Granite Master Issuer Plc (Series 2005-1), Tranche M2 (XS0210929757), rated ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

Granite Master Issuer Plc (Series 2006-3), Tranche M3 (XS0268038451), rated ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

RMAC Securities No1 Plc Series 2006-NS1, Tranche M2c (XS0248595687), rated ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

RMAC Securities No1 Plc Series 2006-NS2, Tranche M2c (XS0257371137), rated ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

To determine the appropriate rating, Fitch analysed the swap agreements and underlying transaction documents in conjunction with its “Criteria for Rating Currency Swap Obligations of an SPV in Structured Finance Transactions” dated 11 August 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings are based on Fitch’s review that the currency swap payment obligations rank pro rata and equally with the referenced notes. Consequently, the credit profiles of the currency swap payment obligations are consistent with the long-term rating of the referenced note.

The payment obligations to the currency swap counterparty include the interim and final principal payments required to redeem the notes and the floating-rate payments necessary to pay ongoing interest on the notes (issuer’s payment obligations). Fitch’s ratings do not address any swap termination payments that become due as the result of non-performance by the swap counterparty itself or a non-credit event.

Fitch notes that the RMAC series allow for interest deferral of the M2c notes if there are insufficient available revenue funds, while deferral of the corresponding floating-payments under the swap agreements would constitute an event of default on the swap. In order to validate the assumption that the currency swap payment obligations are consistent with the long-term rating of the referenced note, Fitch has revised the cash flow models of the RMAC series and concluded that a scenario of interest deferral due to insufficient available funds is sufficiently remote and beyond the current rating stress.