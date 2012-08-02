TEXT-S&P affirms Ireland ratings at 'BBB+/A-2';outlook negative

Aug 02 -

Overview

-- In our view, the Irish government remains committed to stabilizing Ireland’s public finances, following the structural deterioration in its fiscal balance over the last few years and its banking crisis.

-- We are therefore affirming the ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term sovereign credit ratings on Ireland.

-- The outlook on the long-term rating remains negative.

Rating Action

On Aug. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB+’ long-term and ‘A-2’ short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Ireland. The outlook is negative.

Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment for Ireland, as for all eurozone members, is ‘AAA’.