TEXT-S&P afms Allied Irish Banks 'BB/B' ratings; outlook negative

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that AIB’s new management team still faces considerable challenges to return the bank to profitability in the context of subdued credit demand, high deposit competition, and a weak economic environment, including a weak housing market, in Ireland. Our ratings reflect our expectation that AIB will make progress over the coming year to improve net interest margins, control costs, and adequately manage asset quality.

We could lower the ratings if, by our measures, capital erodes by more than we expect thus leading us to revise our assessment of capital and earnings to “very weak” from “weak”. The negative outlook also reflects the negative outlook on the long-term rating on the Irish sovereign because, in line with our criteria, a one-notch downgrade of the long-term rating on Ireland would lead us to reduce the number of notches of government support that we factor into the ratings on AIB to one from two.

We could revise the outlook on AIB to stable if we revised that on Ireland to stable, and if we see evidence that AIB’s capitalization is stabilizing, asset quality metrics are steadily improving, and that the bank’s reliance on monetary authorities is materially reducing.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB/Negative/B

SACP b+

Anchor bb

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)*

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average and Moderate (-1)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

*When a bank’s anchor, derived from the BICRA methodology, is in the ‘bb’ category and its common equity regulatory Tier 1 ratio is greater than the local regulatory requirements, a “weak” assessment of capital and earnings lowers the SACP by one notch, as opposed to two (see paragraph 88 of bank criteria).

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Allied Irish Banks PLC

AIB Group (U.K.) PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B

Certificate Of Deposit BB/B

Allied Irish Banks PLC

Senior Unsecured BB

Subordinated D

Commercial Paper B

Allied Irish Banks N.A. Inc.

Commercial Paper* BB

Commercial Paper* B

Guaranteed by Allied Irish Banks PLC.