TEXT-Fitch U.S. SF snapshot:Time to get perspective on securitization performance

Aug 02 - Securitizations are coming to market in much better shape five years after the onset of the credit crisis, with performance in many sectors far better than many suspect, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest U.S. Structured Finance Snapshot.

The quality of new securitizations thus far indicates that market participants have learned the sometimes harsh lessons brought on by the credit crisis and are putting them to practice, according to Kevin Duignan, Managing Director and Head of Global Structured Finance and Covered Bonds for Fitch. Transactions are much better positioned to withstand significant shocks with limited rating impact. Fitch’s ‘Looking Forward: Stress Testing Global Structured Finance Ratings’ section further describes how ratings are likely to resist additional economic shocks.

Five years is also a sufficient amount of time to get a better perspective on actual performance of securitizations globally. Research conducted by Fitch over the past year indicates a wide variety of loss expectations. Losses in US RMBS and Structured Finance CDOs will clearly be significantly higher than initially expected. At the same time, losses in almost all other sectors particularly ABS, CLOs and EMEA RMBS remain extremely low. In fact, ‘Fully realized losses in ABS and EMEA RMBS will remain well below 1%, despite experiencing significant economic stress,’ added Duignan.

Significant challenges to structured finance’s future remain. ‘Securitization can be an important component of the health and recovery of the global financial system, but regulators need to be united on this front if securitization is to remain a viable funding alternative,’ Duignan added.

Fitch’s quarterly Structured Finance Snapshots provide an analysis of developments in the structured finance sector. Reports covering the US and EMEA regions are available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’. The latest edition is in a shorter format than previous editions, comprising the above-mentioned article plus two others topical articles. Most of the reference material previously provided in Snapshot is available separately on Fitch’s website.