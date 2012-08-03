TEXT-Fitch affirms 15 PUMA RMBS tranches

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 15 classes of notes from eight PUMA Series of Australian RMBS. These transactions are backed by pools of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by mortgage managers and brokers under the PUMA securitisation programme. The rating actions are listed at the end of this commentary.

The rating actions reflect Fitch’s view that available credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the notes’ current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the collateral pools remain in line with its expectations. All loans in the underlying portfolios have lenders’ mortgage insurance (LMI) in place, with policies mainly provided by QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: ‘AA-'/Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd. Claims against mortgage insurance have remained low.

As of end-June 2012, total submitted claims amounted to AUD0.02m, AUD0.4m, AUD2.8m, AUD4.8m and AUD7.5m for PUMA P-15, S-6, S-7, SFB1 and CRS respectively. The total amount of pending claims is currently AUD0.3m, AUD0.6m, AUD1.8m and AUD1m for PUMA S-6, S-7, SFB1 and CRS, respectively. Claims in the PUMA S-7 deal have been paid in full, although AUD113,000 of other losses were covered by excess spread rather than by LMI. Claims in PUMA S-6, S-7, SFB1 and CRS have experienced claims adjustment of respectively AUD1,256, AUD197, AUD464,019 and AUD88,530, which was covered in full by excess spread. Puma P-16 and P-17 have experienced no claims so far.

Credit enhancement levels for the Class A notes from PUMA S-6, S-7 and S-9 can support many multiples of current arrears. PUMA S-6 and S-7 are backed almost entirely by low-documentation residential mortgage loans, while 44.7% of the collateral pool of PUMA S-9 comprises low-doc or no-doc loans. Arrears in PUMA P-15, P-16 and P-17, which are backed by full-documentation loans, are relatively low, and below Fitch Dinkum Index levels. Low-doc loans continue to perform worse than full-documentation loans.

As of end-June 2012, 30+ day delinquencies in the full-doc pools accounted for 0.89% (P-15), 1.01% (P-16), and 1.22% (P-17) of the respective pools. Transactions which included low-doc loans in the mortgage pool have performed worse, with 30+ days arrears recorded at 5.12% (S-6), 7.28% (S-7), 2.67% (S-9), and 1.39% (SFB1). However, rated notes currently enjoy a sufficient level of subordination relative to the arrears levels.

PUMA P-16 and P-17 are currently paying down sequentially, and the Class A notes’ credit enhancement stood at, respectively, 14.3% and 12% at end-June 2012. The Class AB notes in PUMA P-16 and P-17 had credit enhancement of 4.8% and 4%, respectively. Currently PUMA P-15 pays down pro-rata, and credit enhancement for the Class A notes was stable at 10.2% at end-June 2012. Credit enhancement for the Class A notes in S-6, S-7 and SFB1 remained stable at 10%, 16.1% and 6.2%, respectively, due to pro-rata pay-down of notes. Credit enhancement for the senior notes of the PUMA CRS stood at 6.4%, the level which the transaction’s credit reserve aims to maintain. Credit enhancement for the subordinated notes was at 1.4%.