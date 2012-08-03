FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary:Communaute d'Agglomeration de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 3, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary:Communaute d'Agglomeration de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 03 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Communaute d‘Agglomeration de ----------------- 03-Aug-2012

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jul-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the Communaute d‘Agglomeration de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (CASQY) reflect our view of the “predictable and well-balanced” institutional framework for French intercity structures, its “positive” financial management, its very solid budgetary performance, and its strong economic profile.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.