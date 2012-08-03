TEXT-S&P summary: BT Group PLC

The “satisfactory” business risk profile reflects our view of the group’s solid positions in the U.K. fixed-line and broadband markets. It further reflects the group’s nationwide network, which has retail or wholesale connectivity to most households and businesses in the U.K. In addition, BT benefits from its ongoing focus on operating efficiency and cost savings, which have supported cash flow generation in spite of persistent pressures on revenues.

These positive factors are partially offset by an ongoing revenue decline, reflecting in part the structural decline in the group’s core fixed-line telephony business. Additionally, intense competition, especially within the broadband market, continues to threaten the group’s market positions, which have so far remained resilient. We also view the group’s lack of a mobile network as a disadvantage relative to the typical integrated incumbent telecoms operator, as it reduces BT’s ability to offset the impact of fixed line-to-mobile substitution.

The “intermediate” financial risk profile primarily reflects BT’s strong and resilient cash flow generation. It also reflects our view of BT’s financial policy as credit-supportive. The policy seeks to balance debt reduction, pension contributions, and business investment. These strengths are offset, in our view, by a substantial pension scheme with large and variable liabilities.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Although we anticipate an improvement in the rate of decline in BT’s reported group revenues relative to the 3.8% decline in 2012, we still forecast a decline in the low single digits for financial years 2013 and 2014 (ending March 31). This is primarily due to the persistently challenging macroeconomic environment within BT’s geographic footprint and the impact of charge controls that the regulator and competition authority Ofcom has implemented until 2014 for wholesale line rental, local loop unbundling, and ISDN30, a type of integrated service digital network. The decline is also due to the group’s withdrawal from low-margin activities such as information technology hardware sales.

Despite the ongoing pressures on revenue growth, we anticipate that the sequential improvement in BT’s reported EBITDA margin over the past three years (from 24.7% in financial 2010 to 30.5% in financial 2012) will continue. We forecast that the reported EBITDA margin will increase to about 33%, leading to EBITDA of about GBP6 billion for each of the next two years. The improvement we anticipate reflects in part our view that BT will continue to generate cost savings as well as improve the EBITDA margin in the retail segment and the global services segment. The improvement in the retail segment will result from increased penetration of broadband service BT Infinity and bundled products.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast that Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt to EBIDTA will decline from 2.4x on March 31, 2011, toward 2.0x over the next two years, with a corresponding improvement in Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt toward 40%. The deleveraging path we forecast factors in BT’s moderate stance toward its financial policy, which is focused on balancing debt reduction, contributions to the pension scheme, and investment in the business against shareholder returns. In addition, our forecast assumes a constant after-tax pension deficit of about GBP2 billion.

Our base-case capital-structure scenario is underpinned by our forecast of free operating cash flow (FOCF) of at least GBP2 billion in each of the next two years, up from GBP299 million in financial 2012. This improvement is due to a significant extent to the reduced impact of pension deficit recovery payments in accordance with a new plan. BT has announced what we consider to be moderately aggressive targets for dividend growth over the next three years. These payouts, along with a share repurchase program that may reach GBP300 million during financial 2013, will increase discretionary cash outflows. However, we still anticipate that the group’s residual cash flow will improve, thereby supporting debt repayment and deleveraging.

Liquidity

Our short-term rating on BT is ‘A-2’. This reflects our view that the group’s sources of liquidity will cover its uses by more than 1.2x for the 12 months to March 31, 2013.

As of March 31, 2012, we estimate BT’s liquidity sources over the subsequent 12 months at about GBP8.1 billion. These sources include:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of GBP844 million;

-- Our forecast of FFO (after pension deficit recovery payments) of about GBP5 billion;

-- An undrawn committed revolving credit facility of GBP1.5 billion due in March 2016. The facility has no financial covenants; and

-- Issuance proceeds of GBP800 million. In June 2012, BT issued $750 million in 2% senior notes due June 2015 and $500 million in floating-rate senior notes due December 2013.

We estimate BT’s liquidity needs over the same period to be about GBP6.0 billion, including:

-- Our forecast of annual capital expenditures (capex) of about GBP2.6 billion;

-- Our forecast of working capital outflows of about GBP90 million;

-- Financial liabilities of about GBP2.3 billion, including GBP588 million in commercial paper; and

-- Estimated shareholder returns of GBP1 billion, including up to GBP300 million in share repurchases.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that BT’s revenue declines will reduce incrementally and that its EBITDA margin will remain at least steady over the next two years, enabling the group to generate FOCF of at least GBP2 billion per year. The outlook also takes into account our assumption that BT’s financial policy will result in adequate credit metrics for the rating. We view adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.5x and adjusted FFO to debt approaching 35% as commensurate with the ‘BBB’ rating, assuming the group’s business mix remains unchanged.

The ratio guidelines for debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt--which we deem conservative in comparison with those of some of BT’s largest European peers--partly reflect the potential for significant swings in leverage metrics on the back of volatility in pension assets and liabilities. We acknowledge that the pension deficit may fluctuate over time and potentially cause volatility in BT’s adjusted credit metrics. However, this will not necessarily lead to immediate rating downside, particularly if BT does not change the agreed pension deficit recovery plan.

We could lower the rating over the next year or two if adjusted debt to EBITDA were to persistently exceed 3x. Factors that could contribute to such a development include, for example, a reversal of the currently favorable operating trends, or the adoption of a more aggressive capex program or a more shareholder-friendly financial policy.

Assuming that our assessment of the business risk profile remains unchanged, we could consider an upgrade if BT is able to achieve adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2x and adjusted FFO to debt (including pension deficit recovery payments) of about 45% on a sustainable basis.

