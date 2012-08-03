TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs on EuroProp (EMC VI)'s class A, B nts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our ratings on the classes A and B notes to ‘A- (sf)’ due to counterparty risk.

-- EuroProp (EMC VI) is a CMBS transaction that closed in 2007 secured by 17 commercial real estate assets located in Germany and France.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on EuroProp (EMC VI) S.A.’s class A and B notes. Today’s rating actions do not affect our ratings on the class C to F notes (see list below).

Danske Bank A/S (A-/Stable/A-2) provides liquidity support in this transaction.

On May 30, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Danske Bank A/S to ‘A-/Stable/A-2’ from ‘A/Negative/A-1’ (see “Danske Bank Downgraded To ‘A-/A-2’ On Continued Weak Irish Operations; Outlook Stable”).

The replacement framework included in the liquidity facility agreement states that, if we lower our short-term rating on the liquidity facility provider (in this case, Danske Bank A/S) below ‘A-1’, it must replace itself within 30 calendar days. Under the terms of the liquidity facility agreement, the issuer may request a standby drawing, if the liquidity facility provider fails to replace itself, as a remedy.

In accordance with our 2012 counterparty criteria, if a rating on a counterparty falls below the minimum eligible counterparty rating for a specific obligation and the downgrade is not remedied, then we would, in the absence of other mitigating factors, lower our ratings on supported securities to that of the issuer credit rating on the counterparty (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published on May 31, 2012).

The downgrade of Danske Bank A/S below the minimum eligible counterparty rating was not remedied. As a result, following the application of our 2012 counterparty criteria, we have lowered our ratings on the class A and B notes to ‘A- (sf)', which is the maximum rating that Danske Bank A/S can now support.