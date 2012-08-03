TEXT-Fitch affirms Italian Province of Bologna at 'A-'; negative outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian Province of Bologna’s (Bologna) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘A-’ and Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘F2’. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Negative, mirroring the Outlook on Italy (‘A-'/Negative). The rating action affects EUR154m of debt outstanding at end-2011, as well as future borrowings.

Bologna’s ratings reflect its solid budgetary performance, sound balance sheet and expected tight control over spending to counter increasing budgetary pressure stemming from ongoing national fiscal adjustment. The rating also factors a possible moderate restarting of debt-funded investments following the earthquake in May 2012, which could halt the declining trend of debt seen in 2010-2011.

A negative rating action could be triggered by a failure to control spending translating into debt service coverage falling below 1x or by a sovereign downgrade. Conversely, the Outlook may be revised to Stable if the easing of macroeconomic tension leads to a revision of Italy’s Outlook to Stable, provided that provincial operating margin remains at around 10% and debt stabilises at the 2011 level.

Bologna’s hikes on car insurance tax (+3.5%) pushed the 2011 operating margin to 18% (EUR27m), from 11% averaged in 2009-2010. However, Fitch expects the margin to decline to around 10% by 2013. This is largely due to the state’s takeover of provincial electricity tax surcharge from 2012 and additional cuts of July 2012 (law decree 95/2012), which could translate into lower resources of around EUR15-20m by 2013. Nonetheless, the operating balance should continue to fully cover the debt service requirement over 2012-2014.

Fitch believes provincial investments could increase to an average of EUR50m in 2012-2014 - from EUR40m averaged in 2009-2011- due to the recent earthquake which has hit the provincial infrastructural network, especially school buildings, of which 25% reported damages. However, under Fitch’s scenario, capital revenue - chiefly state and regional subsidies - will cover 80% of future investments, thus supporting a balanced budget in 2012-2014.

Bologna’s debt of EUR154m has been decreasing since 2010. Fitch expects it to stabilise at 2011 level, against Bologna’s forecast of EUR110m by 2014 - as the possible relaxation of stability pact rules due to the earthquake could increase debt-funded investments. Despite the national law for earthquake (law decree 74/2012) allowing Bologna to suspend debt repayment, it decided to continue serving outstanding bank loans and bonds. At the lender’s initiative, only loan instalments of the state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP; ‘A-'/Negative) maturing in 2012 were postponed by one year. The province has a floating-rate debt structure (68%), which continues to support operating performance but also exposes the budget to potential interest rate hikes.

The province’s balance sheet is sound. High liquidity of EUR86m at end-2011(held with Bank of Italy) covers 11x debt service requirement for 2012. The portfolio of shareholdings largely comprises minority equity interests with generally balanced accounts. Potential liabilities could arise from a long-standing dispute on a school building, although risk is mitigated by earmarked funds of EUR11m.

From 2014, Bologna will become a metropolitan city by extending its current responsibilities to inter-municipal services. The level of funding of these new investment-led responsibilities will largely depend on the stabilisation of macroeconomic scenario and ease of pressure on Italian public finances. However, Fitch believes the new metropolitan city of Bologna should benefit from the wealthy and dynamic provincial economy.

The province’s socio-economic profile is sound, as evidenced by GDP per capita of about 35% above EU27 average and a moderate unemployment rate of 5%. Although local GDP will likely contract by 2% in 2012, long-term growth of exports (30% of GDP), mainly in innovative sectors such as packaging and mechanical, should underpin a progressive economic recovery (GDP up of around 1% over 2013-2014), and therefore long-term growth of provincial revenue.