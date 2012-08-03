FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:Outlook on Japan Tobacco revised to positive;'A+' ratings
August 3, 2012

TEXT-S&P:Outlook on Japan Tobacco revised to positive;'A+' ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 03 -

Overview

-- In our opinion, Japan Tobacco (JT) has demonstrated market resilience, improved geographic and product diversity, and strong cash flow generation to minimize the impact of unfavorable developments in its regulatory environment.

-- Backed by increasing discretionary cash flow, JT will improve financial ratios for the company even after a planned share buyback this fiscal year, in our view.

-- We have revised our outlook on JT to positive from stable and affirmed our ‘A+’ ratings on the group.

-- The positive outlook reflects our view that JT will likely maintain its earnings diversity, conservative financial policy, and strong cash flow generation over the next one to two years

Rating Action

On Aug. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Japan-based Japan Tobacco (JT) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘A+’ long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on JT and its subsidiaries.

