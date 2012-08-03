TEXT-Fitch affirms Allfunds Bank's IDR at 'BBB-'; drops ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Allfunds Bank’s (AFB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at ‘F3’, Viability Rating (VR) at ‘bbb-’ and Support Rating at ‘2’. At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn all of AFB’s ratings as the ratings of the issuer are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage.

AFB mainly caters to institutional clients through its open architecture IT platform and also acts as a sub-custodian. In addition to fund selection and distribution, it also provides investment consulting services helping institutional clients research the best funds to cater to their needs, as well as information services on the distributed funds and the calculation of rebates received from the distribution of funds. AFB’s main risks are operational and reputational. The company’s franchise depends on technological accuracy, operational efficiencies and IT security.

Headquartered in Madrid, AFB is a small niche bank specialising in the distribution of around 23,000 international investment funds managed by over 480 asset management houses. It is a 50:50 joint venture between Banco Santander (‘BBB+'/Negative) and Intesa Sanpaolo (‘A-'/Negative).