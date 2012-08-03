TEXT-S&P summary: Vodafone Group PLC

Underpinning our “strong” business risk profile assessment is Vodafone’s industry-leading scale, as well as its solid market positions and strong brand recognition. In addition, Vodafone benefits from geographically diversified operations at differing stages of maturity, with growth opportunities in emerging markets serving to counterbalance the lower growth prospects in the group’s core, mature, and highly competitive European markets. These strengths are partly offset by intense competition, ongoing regulatory changes, and tough economic conditions in Europe that may adversely affect underlying revenues and EBITDA margins, further highlighting the continued need for the group to reduce costs.

The “intermediate” financial risk profile reflects our view of the group’s strong underlying cash generation and financial flexibility, with cash flows from more mature assets offsetting investments in growing businesses in emerging markets. Our assessment also factors in the potential ongoing dividend distributions from Vodafone’s 45% minority stake in Cellco Partnership (d/b/a Verizon Wireless) (A-/Stable/A-2), the second-largest mobile operator in the U.S. This stake could enhance Vodafone’s liquidity and debt-reduction capacity, depending on the group’s financial policy decisions with regard to these potentially sizable cash inflows. These positive factors are offset by our view that Vodafone’s free cash flow is largely committed to shareholder distributions, which along with an increasing focus on acquisitions within a broader potential industry consolidation trend in several markets, may limit the group’s debt repayment capacity.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate continued--albeit slowing--growth in Vodafone’s key emerging markets of India, South Africa, and Turkey. However, we believe that macroeconomic conditions across Europe--especially in Italy, Spain, Greece, and Portugal--as well as continued competitive and regulatory pressures, will negatively affect Vodafone’s revenues over the next 12-24 months. As a result, we anticipate that Vodafone’s reported group revenues will decline by low to mid-single digits in financial year 2013 (ending March 31, 2013) before stabilizing in financial 2014. This decline is partly because of adverse foreign exchange movements (specifically, a strengthening of the British pound sterling versus the euro and U.S. dollar).

Despite our expectation of a moderately negative to flat revenue trend, we anticipate that EBITDA margins will remain relatively stable at between 31% and 32%, in line with financial 2012, as the group continues to focus on cost reductions and efficiencies.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2012, overall reported group revenues increased 1.2% (2.2% on an organic basis), a decline over the 3.2% growth (2.3%) experienced in the prior year, as a result of slowing growth in emerging markets, continued weakness in southern Europe, and competitive and regulatory pressures. On a reported basis, EBITDA margins improved over the prior year to 49.8%, due in large part to disposal proceeds and the GBP2.8 billion dividend received from Verizon Wireless. On a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted basis (excluding the share of results in associates), Vodafone’s EBITDA margins have been relatively stable at about 32% over the past two financial years.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment, we anticipate that Vodafone’s adjusted leverage will continue to remain below 2.5x over the next 12-24 months, which we view as commensurate with the current rating. Our assessment factors in the group’s moderate financial policy stance, under which it has balanced debt reduction with shareholder returns and acquisitions. In addition, we anticipate that the group will continue generating strong free operating cash flow (FOCF) of between GBP6 billion and GBP8 billion depending on the timing and amount of upcoming spectrum payments, particularly in the U.K.

As of March 31, 2012, we calculate adjusted debt to EBITDA of 2.3x, down from 2.5x on March 31, 2011. Despite slowing revenue growth, an ongoing focus on cost reduction, efficiency programs, and the Verizon Wireless dividend resulted in an improvement in adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt to 48.1% from 36.2% a year ago. Additionally, adjusted FOCF to debt rebounded to 24.1% from 12.0% a year ago, due to a reduction in capex that was aided in part by the delay in the U.K. spectrum auction.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Vodafone is ‘A-2’. We assess Vodafone’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. This reflects our view that the group’s sources of liquidity will cover its uses of liquidity by more than 1.2x for the 12 months to March 31, 2013.

As of March 31, 2012, we estimate Vodafone’s liquidity sources over the next 12 months will be about GBP30 billion. These include:

-- Cash and liquid investments of GBP8.5 billion, of which we estimate GBP500 million is restricted;

-- Our forecast of FFO of about GBP14.7 billion (including anticipated continued dividends from Verizon Wireless);

-- Proceeds from asset sales of about GBP1.6 billion relating to the disposal of Softbank Corp. (BBB/Stable/--); and

-- Undrawn committed revolving credit facilities (RCFs) of approximately GBP6.2 billion (of which about EUR4.2 billion matures in July 2015, $4.1 billion in March 2017, and $100 million in March 2016). These RCFs support the group’s commercial paper programs--GBP2.3 billion of which were outstanding as of March 31, 2012, and may be used for general corporate purposes. The RCFs are subject to a single financial covenant, under which we anticipate that Vodafone will maintain adequate headroom.

We estimate Vodafone’s liquidity needs over the same period to be about GBP22 billion, including:

-- Our forecast capex of about GBP7.0 billion-GBP8.5 billion (including license and spectrum purchases) depending on the timing and amount of upcoming spectrum payments, particularly in the U.K.;

-- Our forecast of working capital outflows of about GBP180 million;

-- Financial liabilities of about GBP4.0 billion (excluding about GBP2.3 billion of commercial paper);

-- Contracted acquisitions of approximately GBP1.7 billion relating to Cable & Wireless Worldwide PLC (CWW) and the New Zealand subsidiary of Telstra Corp. Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1); and

-- Total shareholder distributions of about GBP6.8 billion, versus about GBP7.0 billion in financial 2011. These distributions include a special dividend related to our assumption of continued Verizon Wireless distributions to Vodafone.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Vodafone’s revenues and margins will remain relatively stable over the next couple of years. The outlook also takes into account our assumption that Vodafone’s financial policy will continue to support credit metrics consistent with the current ratings. Specifically, assuming no change to our assessment of the group’s business risk profile, we view adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 2.5x as commensurate with the current ratings.

We could lower the ratings if we believed that Vodafone’s adjusted leverage was likely to return to more than 2.5x on a permanent basis. Factors that could contribute to such a development include large debt-financed acquisitions, adverse foreign exchange volatility, shareholder returns over and above the dividends proposed for the next two years, and continued macroeconomic weakness in some of the group’s core European markets.

Although we currently view any positive rating movement as unlikely over the next two years, any upside would ultimately be linked to a significant improvement in operating conditions, a consistently more-conservative financial policy, and a subsequently accelerated improvement in Vodafone’s financial risk profile.

