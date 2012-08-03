TEXT-S&P summary: Xella International S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Xella International S.A. ---------------------- 03-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Luxembourg

Primary SIC: Concrete block

and brick

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Aug-2011 B+/-- B+/--

23-May-2011 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based building materials manufacturer Xella International S.A. (Xella) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the company’s “fair” business risk profile, “highly leveraged” financial risk profile, and “less than adequate” liquidity on account of tightening covenant headroom.

Xella’s “fair” business risk profile reflects its exposure to highly cyclical end markets, particularly the residential construction industry. The group has more limited scale and diversity than some of its peers, and exposure to volatile energy costs. These risks are partially mitigated by Xella’s leading market position at the premium end of the building materials market; strong growth prospects through increasing market share; and emerging-market investments.