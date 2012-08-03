TEXT-Fitch affirms Rothschild & Cie Banque at 'A';stable outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rothschild & Cie Banque’s (RCB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’ with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at ‘F1’, Viability Rating (VR) at ‘a’, Support Rating at ‘5’ and Support Rating Floor at ‘NF’.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES-VR AND IDRS

RCB’s ratings are driven by its standalone financial strength, as reflected in the VR, which is based on RCB’s excellent advisory position in France, strong brand name, low risk profile, very strong, albeit declining, profitability, and satisfactory capital ratios. The VR also factors in RCB’s modest size and the permanent threat of competition from global investment banks.

RCB maintains its leadership in the mid-cap segment M&A business in France, thanks to strong expertise secured by the bank’s high-calibre and experienced executives, and also by a high-quality network of business contacts. RCB has very low risk appetite and consequently its balance sheet and activities are also low risk. Its concentration in the French market means that it has been able to size its cost base and revenue expectations to be able to remain profitable and generate good cash flow even when market activity is low. This is a crucial factor for the rating, which is high for an institution with such a concentrated business. The rating also benefits from RCB having no debt and minimal more general pay-out requirements.

The personal wealth of RCB’s partners can be accessed to cover the bank’s liabilities, which is a strong incentive to maintain a low risk profile. At end-2011, RCB’s investments largely consisted of low-risk and liquid assets and its liquidity risk was prudently managed and tightly controlled. RCB takes no proprietary positions, and market risk is minimal. Its capital base, although low in absolute terms, is sufficient given RCB’s low risk profile.

RCB is an integral part of the Rothschild family’s banking group, which included interests in France and the UK. The group-wide oversight process improved in H211 and H112 through more formalised risk and audit controls, and reinforced IT security. The importance of avoiding reputational damage to the business model and the Rothschild name means that Fitch considers that the strong involvement of the partners in the decision-making and oversight processes is aligned with the interests of creditors and therefore is not a negative rating driver.

RCB’s profitability has proved sustainable even during depressed business cycles. Operating profit declined in 2011 and Q112, a trend which Fitch expects to persist in H212. However, in Fitch’s view, equities and M&A markets could undergo considerably more stress than they are currently seeing without RCB’s positive cash flow coming under threat. Its mid-cap franchise provides more diversification than for banks focussing on larger deals.

Fitch views RCB’s size and business concentration as constraints to upside potential for its ratings. Conversely, any tarnishing of the Rothschild reputation, substantial decline in business volume, or otherwise generated material operating loss, would put negative pressure on RCB’s ratings.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES-SUPPORT RATING

The bank’s Support Rating reflects Fitch’s view that any external support to RCB, if needed, would be uncertain.

Given Basel III, the French and English Rothschild group reorganised itself, and since June 2012, RCB is ultimately controlled by a sole family-owned holding company, Paris-Orleans (PO), itself a French financial regulated company, which will become in charge of the Rothschild group risk and prudential supervision, as agreed by the French banking regulator.

RCB would look to PO or its shareholders for support if needed. Fitch believes that it is the Rothschild family’s priority to uphold the reputation of all family companies and that resources would be made available to support RCB, to the best of the family’s ability, should the need arise. However, in Fitch’s opinion, such external support cannot be relied upon given the difficulties associated with evaluating private family fortunes. In addition, Fitch views support from French authorities is unlikely.

The Support Rating is potentially sensitive to Fitch’s capacity to assess PO’s capacity to provide timely support to RCB, for example if a fund was established specifically for this purpose and transparency around the fund was available to Fitch. However, the agency does not expect any such change to be made.