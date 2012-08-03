TEXT-S&P keeps ratings on Dexia Credit Local on watch negative

Following the government-guaranteed debt agreement signed by the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments in December 2011, a resolution plan was submitted to the EC at the end of March 2012. The EC indicated on May 31, 2012, its doubt over whether the remuneration level of the guarantee is compatible with state-aid rules, especially if aid is used for new loan production.

Standard & Poor’s considers Dexia’s expected divestment of Dexia Municipal Agency (DMA), the French covered bond issuer, to be a component of the overall resolution plan for Dexia. We therefore already factor it into our ‘BBB/A-2’ ratings on DCL. As such, the completion of DMA’s sale to new owners will not affect the ratings on DCL.

Standard & Poor’s bases its ratings on DCL on the ‘a-’ anchor, and our assessment of DCL’s “moderate” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “weak” risk position, “below-average” funding, and “weak” liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is ‘b+'.

The ‘a-’ anchor for DCL draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment methodology’s economic risk scores for the countries where the bank operates and the ‘2’ industry risk score for France, where it is domiciled. DCL is present in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S., resulting in a blended economic risk sore of ‘3’. The anchor is our starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating.

Our assessment of DCL’s business position is “moderate”, reflecting the benefit of the stability provided by the French and Belgian governments’ commitment to supporting an orderly wind-down of the Dexia group, of which DCL is the main entity, following the sale of the main commercial franchises.

Our assessment of DCL’s capital and earnings as “adequate” benefits from the EUR4.2 billion recapitalization DCL received from parent Dexia S.A. at the end of December 2011. When completed, the divestments initiated by Dexia S.A. are expected to cut down its EUR4 billion debt to DCL. Future earnings prospects and capital adequacy are partly dependent on the costs of the proposed government guarantee.

The “weak” assessment of the risk position reflects the very high unrealized losses on the bank’s bond portfolio as a proportion of capital, the very long maturity of exposures, and the geographic concentration to Portugal, Spain, Italy, which will reach 25% of the pro forma balance sheet with the sale of DMA.

Our opinion of the liquidity score is “weak” because the bank has lost access to the wholesale funding markets on which it relies and has high recourse to funding from the European Central Bank. Nevertheless, we consider that the French, Belgian, and Luxembourg governments have confirmed their willingness to extend extraordinary support and will restore the liquidity to a “moderate” level. Under our criteria, we cap the SACP on banks we classify as having “below average” funding and “weak” liquidity at ‘b+'.

The counterparty credit rating on DCL is five notches higher than the SACP. We apply three notches because we see government willingness to improve liquidity through short-term extraordinary support. In addition, we add two notches of uplift because we consider that DCL has “high” systemic importance in France and that governments are willing to provide support.

We believe that the large amount of debt issued by DCL and guaranteed by the governments of Belgium, France, and Luxembourg, standing at EUR69.5 billion on July 26, 2012, further underpins our view that DCL will continue to benefit from future extraordinary government support in case of need.

CreditWatch

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placement in the coming months once the EC has approved Dexia S.A.’s restructuring plan and we have greater visibility on the following:

-- The size of the government guarantee funding package relative to DCL’s funding and liquidity needs in the foreseeable future;

-- The Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments’ commitment to provide future support to DCL in case of need;

-- DCL’s future profitability prospects, including government guarantee costs, and capital adequacy.

We could affirm the issuer credit rating and senior debt ratings if we considered it likely that the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments would provide durable support to DCL, even if the bank no longer remained systemically important. In addition, we would affirm the ratings if the restructuring plan allowed DCL to maintain adequate capital and included government-guaranteed funding in line with the EUR90 billion principle legally enacted by the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments in October 2011.

We could lower the ratings on DCL to speculative grade (below ‘BBB-') if the future government-guaranteed funding agreement was materially lower than the EUR90 billion already committed. This, in turn, would reduce the prospect of marked improvement in DCL’s future liquidity compared with our current “weak” assessment.

We could also lower the ratings if we believed that the likelihood of future support to DCL from the Belgian, French, and Luxembourg governments would diminish, or that DCL’s future funding costs would reduce future capital adequacy below levels we consider adequate.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2

SACP b+

Anchor a-

Business Position Moderate (-1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Below average and weak (-5)

Support 5

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 5

Additional Factors 0

Related Criteria And Research

Related criteria

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Related research

-- Dexia Credit Local Downgraded To ‘BBB’ On Weakened Liquidity And Risk Position; Ratings Remain On CreditWatch Negative, March 28, 2012

-- Dexia Credit Local Debt Programs, Guaranteed By Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Rated ‘AA/A-1+'; L-T Rating On Watch Neg; Dec 22, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed;

Dexia Credit Local

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2

Certificate Of Deposit BBB/Watch Neg/A-2

Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg

Subordinated B-/Watch Neg

Junior Subordinated C

Certificate Of Deposit A-2/Watch Neg

Dexia Delaware LLC

Commercial Paper* A-2/Watch Neg

*Guaranteed by Dexia Credit Local.