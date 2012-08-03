TEXT-Fitch affirms Harris County Flood Control Dist, TX L-T & contract tax rev bonds at 'AAA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 03 - Fitch Ratings affirms the ‘AAA’ rating on the following Harris County Flood Control District (the district), TX bonds:

--$100 million limited tax bonds;

--$580.1 million contract tax revenue bonds.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SECURITY

The limited tax bonds are payable from an annual property tax levy, limited to $0.30 per $100 assessed valuation for both operations and maintenance (O&M) and debt service. Contract tax revenue bonds are payable from payments received from Harris County pursuant to a flood control projects contract. Harris County’s obligation to make the payments is secured by a pledge of its tax levy, limited to $0.80 per $100 AV.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

LARGE FINANCIAL RESERVES: The financial profile of the Harris County Flood Control District (the district) remains positive, characterized by large financial reserves, high liquidity levels, and ample taxing margin.

STRONG FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT TEAM: As a blended component unit of Harris County (limited tax and unlimited tax bonds rated ‘AAA’ by Fitch), the district benefits from the strong financial management and conservative budgeting practices of the county’s administrative team.

MANAGEABLE DEBT PROFILE: The district’s large and expansive property tax base should allow the district to address its sizeable capital needs and keep debt service tax rates at modest levels. The overall debt profile is high and amortization is well below average. Prudently, the county maintains an entire year’s worth of debt service in reserves.

UNINCORPORATED AREAS GROWING RAPIDLY: Harris County remains one of the fastest growing counties in the U.S., aided by affordable home prices and ample developable land. Spurred by an expanding toll road system, the majority of growth in the last census occurred in the unincorporated areas of the county. Reliance on these outlying communities on the county to provide services remains a challenge.

ENERGY SECTOR STILL DOMINANT: While diversification into biomedical research, aerospace, and international trade via the Port of Houston is evident, energy and petrochemical manufacturing remain major determinants of employment and tax base growth.

CREDIT PROFILE

The district is coterminous with Harris County, TX (limited and unlimited tax bonds rated ‘AAA’ by Fitch), which includes most of Houston. Created in 1937, the district’s purpose is to control storm and flood waters and to provide drainage of overflow lands.

The district is administered by the county judge and commissioner’s court, which approves the budget, sets tax rates, and approves contracts on behalf of the district. The commissioner’s court also calls elections and determines when to issue bonds authorized by the county. The district is managed by an executive director who is appointed by the commissioner’s court and reports through the county public infrastructure department.

Unincorporated Areas of County Lead Population Gains

Encompassing most of the city of Houston and with a population totaling 4.2 million, Harris County is the largest county in Texas and the third largest in the nation. The county experienced a large 20% population gain in 2000 - 2010 with a notable 75% of gains occurring in the unincorporated areas.

Before rising last year, falling oil prices took their toll on the job market of the Houston metropolitan statistical area (MSA), pushing unemployment above 8% starting in the latter half of 2009. A resurgent energy sector aided economic recovery starting in 2011 and favorable economic trends prompted the MSA’s May 2012 unemployment rate to fall to 6.9%, on par with the state average but well below the national average of 7.9%.

Large Capital Needs

The district maintains a large rolling $1 billion five-year capital improvement plan (CIP) for work on 23 watersheds, home buyouts, flood plain acquisitions, and regional flood control projects. The district’s goal is to fund its annual CIP with $170 million in local funds and $30 million in federal grants. The local portion of CIP funding was historically provided initially through the issuance of commercial paper; subsequently, the district refunded the notes with long-term contract tax revenue bonds, supported by county payments to the district pursuant to a flood control projects contract. As a result, since fiscal 2002, the taxing margin has been shifted to the county to fund the resulting GO debt. However, there are no current plans to issue additional commercial paper as the county will rely on funds remaining from prior commercial paper and bond issues, as well as, funds from external sources. The district will also use pay-go from its property tax levy for the time being.

Elevated Overall Debt Profile

Despite the substantial CIP, the district’s direct debt remains very low at only $163 per capita and 0.2% of market value. The combined principal pay out rate for the limited tax bonds and the contract tax revenue bonds remains well below average at 32% in 10 years, structured to minimize any tax rate impact. The overall debt burden is high at $5,698 per capita and 6.7% of market value. The district has no current plans to seek voter authorization for GO bonds for which no authorization remains.

County employees participate in the Texas County and District Retirement System, a cost sharing multiple employer plan which is adequately funded at 79% using Fitch-adjusted measures. The county’s contribution in fiscal 2011 totaled $89.5 million, equal to 5.4% of general fund spending and transfers out, which Fitch considers manageable. Employees’ other post-employment benefits (OPEB) are administered by the county’s own agent multiple employer healthcare plan which it funds on a pay-go basis.

Large and Growing Fund Balances

The district’s general fund revenues are comprised almost entirely of ad valorem taxes (93% in fiscal 2011). Financial reserves have been very strong, evidenced by unreserved balances ranging from 26% -- 103% for fiscal years 2007-2011. Adjusted for $200 million in other uses related to a refunding, the fiscal 2011 unreserved fund balance equaled a very high 111.4 % of general fund spending. Liquidity levels have also been substantial, with cash and investments in fiscal 2011 totaling 517 days of operating expenditures.

Preliminary results for fiscal 2012 point to the further expansion of the district’s large reserves. The fiscal 2013 budget is balanced. Notably, the district’s O&M tax rate totals less than $0.03 per $100 TAV, well below the state cap of $0.30 per $100 TAV. Fitch notes that the county’s progress has been aided by a new financial management team which has developed an impressive expert system that allows for the quick access of county-wide financial and personnel information. The system is updated at least weekly and is reportedly used extensively by management to make budget adjustments.