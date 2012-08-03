TEXT-S&P takes rating action in STARTS (Cayman) series CDO2-2008

Today’s rating actions follow the application of our updated criteria for CDOs of pooled structured finance assets (see “Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Feb. 21, 2012) as well as our assessment of the decreased credit enhancement available for all the rated notes, and of the negative rating migration in the performing portfolio since our last review in August 2010 (see “Ratings Lowered In STARTS (Cayman)’s Series CDO2-2008 (Crystalline) CDO Transaction”).

None of the ratings was affected by either the largest obligor default test or the largest industry default test, two supplemental stress tests we introduced as part of our criteria update.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis based on the updated methodology and assumptions as outlined by our criteria, to determine the break-even default rate (BDR) for each rated class at each rating level. At the same time, we conducted an updated credit analysis based on our new assumptions to determine the scenario default rate (SDR) at each rating level.

As a result of these developments, and following our credit and cash flow analysis, we believe that the current credit enhancement available to the class A notes is no longer commensurate with their current rating. Therefore, we have lowered to ‘B- (sf)’ from ‘B+ (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class A notes. We placed the class A notes on CreditWatch negative in March 2012 in connection with our revised SF CDO criteria (see “Related Criteria And Research”).

In our view, the class B notes remain vulnerable to nonpayment. Therefore we have affirmed our ‘CCC- (sf)’ rating on the class B notes.

In our view, the class C and D notes have become highly vulnerable to nonpayment. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on the class C and D notes to ‘CC (sf)’ from ‘CCC- (sf)'.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Transaction Update: STARTS (Cayman) Ltd., Aug. 3, 2012

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Ratings On 238 EMEA CDO Tranches Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Criteria Update, March 19, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions, Feb. 21, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Ratings Lowered In STARTS (Cayman)’s Series CDO2-2008 (Crystalline) CDO Transaction, Aug. 24, 2010

-- Understanding Standard & Poor’s Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009

-- Revised Assumptions For Structured Finance Assets With Ratings On CreditWatch And Held Within CDO Transactions, April 6, 2009

-- New Issue: STARTS (Cayman) Limited, Sept. 17, 2008

-- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, March 19, 2008

-- General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004

-- Issues in Rating Combination Notes in Cash Flow CDOs, March 4, 2004

-- Global Cash Flow and Synthetic CDO Criteria: CDO Surveillance, March 21, 2002

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

STARTS (Cayman) Ltd.

US$140 Million Secured Limited-Recourse Deferrable Floating-Rate Notes And Secured Limited-Recourse Notes Series CDO2-2008 (Crystalline)

Rating Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch Negative

A B- (sf) B+ (sf)/Watch Neg

Ratings Lowered

C CC (sf) CCC- (sf)

D CC (sf) CCC- (sf)

Rating Affirmed

B CCC- (sf)