TEXT-S&P summary: Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung a.G.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 06 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung a.G. -------- 06-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency A-/Positive/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jun-2004 A-/-- --/--

04-Aug-1998 BBBpi/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on German life insurer Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung a.G. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services view of the company’s relatively strong earnings, investment profile, and capitalization. These factors are partly offset by Alte Leipziger’s concentration on the challenging German life insurance market and pressure on margins and capital adequacy from the currently very low interest rates.