FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung a.G.
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung a.G.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 06 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung a.G. -------- 06-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Germany

Local currency A-/Positive/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Jun-2004 A-/-- --/--

04-Aug-1998 BBBpi/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on German life insurer Alte Leipziger Lebensversicherung a.G. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services view of the company’s relatively strong earnings, investment profile, and capitalization. These factors are partly offset by Alte Leipziger’s concentration on the challenging German life insurance market and pressure on margins and capital adequacy from the currently very low interest rates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.