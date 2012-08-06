TEXT-Fitch determining Spanish structured finance counterparty exposure to Bank of Spain

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 06 - Fitch Ratings has been informed by InterMoney Titulizacion SGFT, S.A., the SPV management company, that on 20 July 2012, Bank of Spain (unrated by Fitch) was appointed bank account provider of the transactions listed below. The bank account providers were previously Spanish banks Banco Santander and Banco de Sabadell.

This decision was made following the downgrade of Banco Santander’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A’ (see ‘Fitch Downgrades Santander & BBVA to ‘BBB+'/Negative Outlook on Sovereign Action’ dated 11 June 2012 at www.fitchratings.com) and the downgrade of Banco de Sabadell to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB/RWN’ (see ‘Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade’ and ‘Fitch Downgrades Banco de Sabadell; Aligns Banco CAM’s Ratings’ dated 31 July 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

Bank of Spain is now acting as bank account provider for:

IM Cajamar 3

IM Cajamar 4

IM FTgencat Sabadell 2

Fitch will review the affected deals considering the effect of the implemented remedial actions, and in accordance with the agency’s structured finance counterparty criteria.