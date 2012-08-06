TEXT-S&P ratings - Sveriges Angfartygs Assurans Forening (The Swedish Club)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 06 -

Ratings -- Sveriges Angfartygs Assurans Forening (The Swedish Club) 06-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Sweden

Local currency BBB+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Aug-2012 BBB+/-- --/--

05-Jul-2005 BBB/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB+/Stable 06-Aug-2012