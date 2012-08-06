TEXT-S&P summary: Banque PSA Finance

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Banque PSA Finance ---------------------------- 06-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: France

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

Mult. CUSIP6: 06675E

Mult. CUSIP6: EI2313

Mult. CUSIP6: F0819H

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Jul-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

06-Mar-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Moderate systemic importance in France.

-- Regulated banking status.

-- Strong capitalization.

-- Prudent liquidity management.

Weaknesses:

-- Wholesale funding profile.

-- Concentration in car financing.

-- Dependence on parent’s franchise and business cycles.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on Banque PSA Finance (BPF) is negative and mirrors that on parent Peugeot S.A. (PSA).

We anticipate that we would likely downgrade BPF if we downgraded PSA.

We expect BPF to remain of “moderate” systemic importance in France. Given past experience, notably at the height of the financial crisis, we believe additional financial or funding support would be forthcoming in case of need and we would assess its rating implications in due course. We also expect BPF to maintain its intrinsic characteristics of a captive finance company with resilient revenues and earnings, strong capitalization, an adequate risk profile, and conservative liquidity management.

We would most likely consider revising the outlook on BPF to stable if we revised the outlook on PSA to stable.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3

SACP bbb

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below average and adequate (-1)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors -2*

*We cap the rating on BPF two notches above that on its parent.

