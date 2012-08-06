TEXT-Fitch rates DVB Bank's EUR15bn debt issuance programme 'A+'/'F1+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 06 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed DVB Bank SE’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A+’ with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at ‘F1+'. At the same time, the agency has assigned DVB Bank’s EUR15bn Debt Issuance Programme for the issuance of senior unsecured notes a Long-term senior unsecured rating of ‘A+’ and a Short-term senior unsecured rating of ‘F1+'.

Fitch highlights that the ratings are assigned to the programme and not to the notes issued under the programme. There is no assurance that notes issued under the programme will be assigned a rating, or that the rating assigned to a specific issue under the programme will be the same as the rating assigned to the programme.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

The programme’s ratings are aligned with DVB Bank’s IDRs.

DVB Bank is a member of the German cooperative banking sector’s (Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe, GFG) mutual support mechanism and a 95%-owned subsidiary of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank’s (DZ BANK), GFG’s main central institution. In Fitch’s view, this results in DZ BANK‘s, and ultimately GFG‘s, extremely high propensity to support DVB Bank in case of need. In addition, DVB Bank’s moderate size (ca. 2% of GFG’s total assets) is unlikely to constrain GFG’s vast financial resources.

Consequently, DVB Bank’s IDRs are aligned with GFG’s ‘A+'/‘Stable/‘F1+'. DVB Bank‘s, DZ BANK’s and GFG’s IDRs were last affirmed on 24 July 2012 (see ‘Fitch Affirms Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe and DZ BANK at ‘A+'/Stable’ at www.fitchratings.com).

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

An upgrade of GFG’s IDRs, driven by an upgrade of GFG’s Viability Rating (VR) of ‘a+', would trigger a similar change to DVB Bank’s IDRs, and thus to the programme’s ratings. Fitch considers that GFG’s VR is comfortably positioned in the ‘a+’ category compared to its European peer group. However, the volatile performance of GFG’s central institutions and the group’s sizeable vulnerable asset classes are compounded by the enduring uncertainty arising from the eurozone crisis. This makes an upgrade of GFG’s VR - and thus, of the Long-term and Short-term IDRs of the group and its rated members - unlikely in the foreseeable future.

A downgrade of GFG’s IDRs would trigger a similar change to DVB Bank’s IDRs, and thus to the programme’s ratings. In Fitch’s view, there is an extremely high probability that the Federal Republic of Germany (‘AAA’/Stable) would ultimately support GFG as a whole or groups of GFG’s local cooperative banks if ever needed, given the importance of the group for the domestic economy. GFG’s local banks play an essential role as providers of financial services to retail and small and medium-sized business clients throughout Germany. GFG’s Support Rating Floor (SRF) of ‘A+’ reflects this.

GFG’s Long-term IDR is at the same level as its SRF. Therefore, a downgrade of the Long-term IDR of GFG and its rated members including DVB Bank (and thus the programme’s ratings) would require the following combination:

- A downgrade of GFG’s VR as a result of a weakening of the group’s standalone profile. Barring worst-case eurozone developments, it would probably take the following combination over the course of significantly more than a year for Fitch to envisage a downgrade of the VR: a sudden and severe recession leading to surging default rates of SME clients; a flat yield curve; and sustained intensive competition for retail deposits.

- Simultaneously, a downgrade of GFG’s SRF, driven by Fitch’s perception of Germany’s weakened ability to support the group, in particular if Germany’s sovereign rating was downgraded.

Fitch notes that a downgrade of the sovereign rating alone would not automatically trigger a downgrade of GFG’s IDRs and VR. However, if a sovereign rating downgrade was driven by a significant deterioration of the country’s economic environment and Outlook (rather than increasing contingent liabilities related to the eurozone crisis), GFG’s high reliance on the German economy would result in significant pressure on the group’s VR, and thus on its IDRs.

In addition, DZ BANK’s attempts to sell DVB Bank or the latter’s exclusion from GFG’s mutual support scheme could trigger the ratings being placed on Rating Watch Negative or a multi-notch downgrade of DVB Bank’s IDRs and, thus, of the programme. However, Fitch views both events as highly unlikely in the medium term.

A downgrade of the Long-term IDR of GFG and its rated members including DVB Bank would automatically trigger a downgrade of their Short-term IDR and, thus, of the programme’s Short-term IDR.