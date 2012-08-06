TEXT-Fitch rates Plastolene Polymers' additional bank loans

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to India-based Plastolene Polymers Pvt. Ltd.’s (PPPL) additional bank loans as follows:

- INR81m fund-based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR15m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’

PPPL’s outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating: ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR493m fund-based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR40m non-fund based limits: National Short-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’

For PPPL’s rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, titled, ”Plastolene Polymers Downgraded to ‘Fitch D(ind)', dated 24 July 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.