TEXT-Fitch rates Plastolene Polymers' additional bank loans
August 6, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Plastolene Polymers' additional bank loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 06 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to India-based Plastolene Polymers Pvt. Ltd.’s (PPPL) additional bank loans as follows:

- INR81m fund-based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR15m non-fund-based limits: National Short-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’

PPPL’s outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating: ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR493m fund-based limits: National Long-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’

- INR40m non-fund based limits: National Short-Term ‘Fitch D(ind)’

For PPPL’s rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, titled, ”Plastolene Polymers Downgraded to ‘Fitch D(ind)', dated 24 July 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
