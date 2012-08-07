FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P publishes European ABS RAC report for June 2012
August 7, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P publishes European ABS RAC report for June 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 07 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today published its list of material rating agency confirmations (RACs) for European asset-backed securities (ABS) transactions during the month of July 2012. We are publishing this list to provide investors and other market participants with more timely information regarding certain amendments to publicly rated European ABS transactions.

Our decision to provide a RAC reflects our opinion that a proposed amendment will not in and of itself result in a change, withdrawal, or qualification of the outstanding ratings. RACs may be issued before or after an amendment closes or becomes effective, and we may base such RACs on documentation that has not been executed, but which we believe to be in substantially final form.

The report, “Rating Agency Confirmations For European ABS Transactions: July 2012” was published on Aug. 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.creditportal.ratingsdirect.com.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating Agency Confirmations For European ABS Transactions: July 2012, Aug. 7, 2012

-- Rating Agency Confirmations For European ABS Transactions: June 2012, July 18, 2012

-- Standard & Poor’s Clarifies Its Approach To Requests For Rating Agency Confirmation On Structured Finance Transactions, May 18, 2012

