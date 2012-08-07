FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Standard Chartered ratings unaffected by probe
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P:Standard Chartered ratings unaffected by probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 07 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its counterparty credit ratings on Standard Chartered PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) and its subsidiaries, including Standard Chartered Bank (AA-/Stable/A-1+) and others, are currently unaffected by the New York state bank regulator’s assessment that the banking group violated the law.

The extent of the legal and regulatory actions against the group is yet to be certain. The state of New York’s Department of Financial Services ordered the bank to explain its position on Aug. 15. Although the bank’s operations and revenue sources are largely concentrated in Asia, we will continue to monitor the corresponding implication of the bank’s operational risk management, and the potential impact on the bank’s reputation, revenue-generating capability, and profitability.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.