TEXT-S&P:Standard Chartered ratings unaffected by probe

Aug 07 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its counterparty credit ratings on Standard Chartered PLC (A+/Stable/A-1) and its subsidiaries, including Standard Chartered Bank (AA-/Stable/A-1+) and others, are currently unaffected by the New York state bank regulator’s assessment that the banking group violated the law.

The extent of the legal and regulatory actions against the group is yet to be certain. The state of New York’s Department of Financial Services ordered the bank to explain its position on Aug. 15. Although the bank’s operations and revenue sources are largely concentrated in Asia, we will continue to monitor the corresponding implication of the bank’s operational risk management, and the potential impact on the bank’s reputation, revenue-generating capability, and profitability.

