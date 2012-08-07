FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Serbia (Republic of)
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2012 / 10:51 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Serbia (Republic of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 07 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Serbia (Republic of) ----------------------------------- 07-Aug-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/B Country: Serbia

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 817477

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Aug-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

16-Mar-2011 BB/B BB/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1.02 bil exch bnds due 11/01/2024 BB- 07-Aug-2012

US$1 bil 7.25% bnds due 09/28/2021 BB- 07-Aug-2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
