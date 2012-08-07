TEXT-S&P ratings - Serbia (Republic of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Aug 07 -

Ratings -- Serbia (Republic of) ----------------------------------- 07-Aug-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/B Country: Serbia

Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 817477

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Aug-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

16-Mar-2011 BB/B BB/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$1.02 bil exch bnds due 11/01/2024 BB- 07-Aug-2012

US$1 bil 7.25% bnds due 09/28/2021 BB- 07-Aug-2012