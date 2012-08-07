TEXT-S&P ratings - Serbia (Republic of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Aug 07 -
Ratings -- Serbia (Republic of) ----------------------------------- 07-Aug-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/B Country: Serbia
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Mult. CUSIP6: 817477
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Aug-2012 BB-/B BB-/B
16-Mar-2011 BB/B BB/B
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$1.02 bil exch bnds due 11/01/2024 BB- 07-Aug-2012
US$1 bil 7.25% bnds due 09/28/2021 BB- 07-Aug-2012