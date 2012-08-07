TEXT-S&P lowers, afrms rtgs in Anderson Valley II CDO

Anderson Valley II CDO is a hybrid partially-funded cash flow collateralized debt obligation (CDO) that closed in February 2007, and is managed by BlackRock Inc. Its notes are denominated in euros. A related U.S. dollar-denominated transaction, Anderson Valley I CDO PLC, closed in December 2006. The transactions are similar in concept and both have diversified credit default swap (CDS) reference portfolios comprising primarily investment-grade corporate and sovereign entities.

To limit losses arising from credit events in the reference portfolio, Anderson Valley II CDO has a net losses event of default trigger under the terms and conditions of its notes. An event of default is triggered if net losses, as defined in the transaction documents, equal or exceed 10%. At present, the CDS counterparty has the right to enforce security following an event of default, which would likely lead to the liquidation of the cash collateral and the termination of all of the CDSs in the transaction.

Since our previous review:

-- The amount of net losses increased to 9.86% from 9.16%, approaching the 10% event of default trigger; and

-- Our estimated amount available to withstand future losses and repay noteholders decreased to EUR46.30 million from EUR49.12 million (both collateral investments minus liquidity facility drawings).

The class S-1 note balance is currently EUR28 million. We have lowered to ‘B- (sf)’ from ‘BB- (sf)’ our rating on the class S-1 notes, based on our view of the increased likelihood of a net portfolio losses event of default, decreased credit enhancement, market value risk on collateral investments and the CDS portfolio, if the transaction is liquidated.

Our analysis indicates that the available collateral is unlikely to be sufficient to repay the class A-1, B-1, C-1, and D-1 notes. We have therefore lowered to ‘CC (sf)’ our rating on the class A-1 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ‘CC (sf)’ ratings on the class B-1, C-1, and D-1 notes.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Default And Correlation Parameters For Sovereign Debt Assets In CDOs, March 13, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Update To Global Methodologies and Assumptions for Corporate Cash Flow and Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- Surveillance Methodology For Global Cash Flow And Hybrid CDOs Subject To Acceleration Or Liquidation After An EOD, Sept. 2, 2009

RATING LIST

Class Rating

To From

Anderson Valley II CDO PLC

EUR86.4 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Lowered

S-1 B- (sf) BB- (sf)

A-1 CC (sf) CCC- (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

B-1 CC (sf)

C-1 CC (sf)

D-1 CC (sf)